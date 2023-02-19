INDIA

Goa Police nab 11 for kidnapping two Hyderabad residents

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Police have detained 11 people and one of them is alleged to be having links with banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly kidnapping two persons from Hyderabad and demanding ransom of Rs 4 crore in connection with mining trade, police said.

Crime branch Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan said that the accused persons and the victims have been handed over to the Hyderabad Police.

He said that the one accused person, namely Altaf Shah Sayed from Margao-Goa, is suspected to be involved with a banned organisation, namely PFI.

“After getting information, we formed a special team in this connection and nabbed the accused persons. Hyderabad Police were also a part of this operation,” Valsan said.

“A team of Crime Branch officials rescued two male victims from one office cum residential complex at Bambolim-Goa, who were kidnapped and put in wrongful confinement by 11 accused persons for extortion,” he said.

Hyderabad Police are further investigating the case.A

20230219-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cop shoots self dead in Delhi

    Rajinikanth tells ‘Kantara’ director: Hats off to you

    ‘To be or not to be’: Piyush Mishra and exorcising Hamlet’s...

    Postage stamp to be released in memory of Pingali Venkayya