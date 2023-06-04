To discourage activities of touts in the coastal belt, the Goa Police have decided to create a ‘database’ of arrested touts to take further action against them.

Calangute Police have arrested more than 34 touts, operating in its jurisdiction since the last few days under the Tourist Trade Act 1982.

Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik told reporters that they have arrested around 34 touts and the drive to nab more touts was on.

“We are receiving complaints from local panch members about touts that they loot tourists. Hence we have started a drive to nab touts who cheat tourists,” he said.

“We are in the process of creating a database of arrested touts, so that we can take action against them under the Trade and Tourism Act,” he said.

According to him, under this Act the first time offender is fined Rs 5,000, while if the same accused commits crime second time then the amount goes up to Rs 50,000 and there is provision of imprisonment if the person commits crime third time.

“We are taking action to discourage touts from operating in Calangute area,” he said.

In January, around 500 locals from the coastal belt of Calangute and Baga in North Goa had protested against the touts, ‘dance bars’ culture, drugs and prostitution in the locality and demanded action on it.

Senior citizens and women, who participated in the rally along with youths, demanded that the ‘dance bar’ culture along with activities of touts should be stopped immediately as it is spoiling the name of Goa.

