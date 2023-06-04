INDIA

Goa Police to create ‘database’ on touts for strong action

NewsWire
0
0

To discourage activities of touts in the coastal belt, the Goa Police have decided to create a ‘database’ of arrested touts to take further action against them.

Calangute Police have arrested more than 34 touts, operating in its jurisdiction since the last few days under the Tourist Trade Act 1982.

Calangute Police Inspector Paresh Naik told reporters that they have arrested around 34 touts and the drive to nab more touts was on.

“We are receiving complaints from local panch members about touts that they loot tourists. Hence we have started a drive to nab touts who cheat tourists,” he said.

“We are in the process of creating a database of arrested touts, so that we can take action against them under the Trade and Tourism Act,” he said.

According to him, under this Act the first time offender is fined Rs 5,000, while if the same accused commits crime second time then the amount goes up to Rs 50,000 and there is provision of imprisonment if the person commits crime third time.

“We are taking action to discourage touts from operating in Calangute area,” he said.

In January, around 500 locals from the coastal belt of Calangute and Baga in North Goa had protested against the touts, ‘dance bars’ culture, drugs and prostitution in the locality and demanded action on it.

Senior citizens and women, who participated in the rally along with youths, demanded that the ‘dance bar’ culture along with activities of touts should be stopped immediately as it is spoiling the name of Goa.

20230604-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simon King put together 100 musicians for local Tamil choir

    K’taka minister triggers row with BPL ration cards comment

    ED seizes Rs 1.4 cr during property dealing in PMLA case

    Goa floods: Guv appeals for Central assistance