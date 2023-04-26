INDIA

Goa Police withdraw summon issued to Kejriwal in property defacement case

NewsWire
0
1

The Goa Police on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that they are withdrawing a summon issued to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in which he was asked to appear before them on April 27 for alleged defacement of public property during the 2022 Assembly elections in the coastal state.

According to AAP Goa President Amit Palekar, the police had issued the notice suo motu to Kejriwal on April 13 under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which was challenged by the Delhi Chief Minister.

“The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justices Mahesh Sonak and Valmiki Menezes of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, during which the police submitted that they are going to withdraw the summon issued to Kejriwal,” Palekar said.

Claiming that the BJP is trying to crush AAP, Palekar said, “Sadly, the courts now have to deal with petty politics because of the BJP.”

20230426-231805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal Guv urges CM to handle law and order

    Vijay Deverakonda had a crush on Urmila, Bhagyashree

    Reduced circle rates in Delhi kick in

    Bhagalpur girls’ school only link with memories of forgotten INA veteran