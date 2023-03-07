INDIA

Goa-Portugal to explore best practices, tech sharing for better tourism experience

Goa and Portugal will explore the best practices and innovative technologies to bring better tourism experiences to the coastal state, said Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Khaunte, who is on a visit to Portugal, met Antonio Costa Silva, Minister of the Economy and Maritime Affairs. Both the leaders held discussions on various aspects in the fields of tourism and information technology.

“We discussed different possibilities with regard to development in tourism and exchanged ideas and views. Goa and Portugal will collaborate and share their ideas, knowledge, and sign an MoU in tourism and IT soon,” Khaunte said.

Khaunte stated that he held discussions with various tourism and IT stakeholders which will promote quality tourism between Goa and Portugal and help Goa Tourism widen its scope in the European sector.

Besides this, he said a meeting with MasterCard’s Quim MartAnez Bosch, vice president-Global Tourism Innovation Hub, explored the possibilities of sharing technologies in the tourism sector.

He added that different aspects of innovative practices in travel technology and connecting to the future were discussed in a meeting with Ramn Sinchez Alvarez, Head of Strategic Projects at Amadeus IT Group.

