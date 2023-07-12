INDIA

Goa prohibits entry to wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls

The Goa government has prohibited entry for people to all the wildlife sanctuaries and waterfalls in the state following two recent deaths.

Two persons had recently drowned in the Mainapi waterfall in Netravali, Sanguem.

The entry prohibition order was issued by the additional principal conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden, Umakant on Tuesday.

The order states that that due to continuous heavy rainfall in the state, and high water current in rivers in forest areas, entry for public inside all wildlife sanctuaries and into waterfalls shall be prohibited until further orders.

It further said that deputy conservators of forests have been directed to review the situation and report.

