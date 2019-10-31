Goa Raj Bhavan flip flops: Visitor tours to continue

Panaji, Nov 6 (IANS) A day after the authorities temporarily suspended a special guided tour of the Raj Bhavan grounds for visitors citing “security reasons” soon after Satya Pal Malik took charge as the Governor of the coastal state, the Raj Bhavan in an official statement on Wednesday said that the tour has been revived.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Rupesh Kumar Thakur, secretary to the Governor, said that the ‘Raj Bhavan Darshan’ tour package has been revived following a security audit of the centuries-old palatial fort.

“Raj Bhavan Darshan has been reviewed along with the Superintendent of Police (Security), and in view of the requests from various quarters, it has been decided to open Raj Bhavan Darshan for visitors,” Thakur said in the statement.

As per the protocol for the special tour, visitors will have to book themselves a slot two days in advance and would be allowed entry only after police verification and body frisking by security personnel.

Built in the 16th and 17th centuries and spread over 88 acres, the Cabo Raj Bhavan overlooks the Arabian Sea. It was once the official residence of top Portuguese administrators.

In April this year, during the tenure of former Governor Mridula Sinha, the Raj Bhavan was added to the tourism circuit with organised tours, which allowed visitors to get a glimpse of the grand palace perched atop a cliff.

Mridula Sinha has now been replaced by former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, who took charge on Sunday.

