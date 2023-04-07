HEALTHINDIA

Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane

NewsWire
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said that the state is ready to fight the Covid battle yet again and has taken strict measures in light of previous experiences, ensuring that every issue is addressed.

The coastal state has 872 active cases of Covid, including 162 new cases registered on Thursday. It witnessed a surge in Covid cases since March 19.

Rane attended the virtual conference chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review the current situation of Covid and preparedness for the same at the ground level.

“I interacted with Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighted the situation in Goa, shared information about testing statistics, and informed him that Goa has the highest number of tests per million people,” Rane said.

“Goa is ready to fight the Covid battle yet again. We have taken strict measures in light of previous experiences, ensuring that every issue is addressed,” he further said.

Rane said that he has directed the team at Goa Medical College and Hospital to activate the Genome Sequencing machine on the premises.

“We have also begun in-patient testing at government hospitals using antigen testing to better understand the situation and keep things under control,” he said.

“If necessary, RTPCR testing is performed, and genome sequencing is performed in accordance with protocols and SOPs,” the Health Minister said.

He also highlighted that an emergency vaccination requirement is also provided, in case anyone requires it as a booster or for travel purposes.

