With the reopening of Saptakoteshwar temple at Narve in Bicholim-North Goa after the restoration work, hopes have been raised about the other historical structures destroyed by the Portuguese during their 450-year rule.

Saptakoteshwar, a form of Shiva, was one of the chief deities of the Kings of the Kadamba dynasty around the twelfth century. As per historians, it was demolished by the Portuguese and was later revamped in 1668 by Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was present for the inauguration of this temple on Saturday and expressed happiness over the restoration of the temple.

According to historians, in 1352, when the Kadamba kingdom was conquered by the Bahmani Sultan Allauddin Hasan Gangu, this tiny state came under the rule of the Sultan for about 14 years. During this period a number of temples were destroyed and the Linga (symbol of Lord Shiva) at the Saptakoteshwar temple was dug up by the troops.

In 1367, the army of Vijayanagar King Harihararaya defeated the Bahmani Sultan’s troops in Goa and managed to restore most of the temples to their former glory including Saptakoteshwar. According to the records, the temple was reconstructed by Madhava Mantri by the end of the 14th century.

After it was vandalised by the Portuguese, the temple was rebuilt by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1668.

As this temple was in need of restoration, the BJP government had started the restoration process in 2019, after then Minister for Archaeology Vijai Sardesai had taken the initiative.

Now that one historical site has been restored, politicians and people from all faiths are demanding the restoration of other structures destroyed by Portuguese.

There is a demand to see whether mosques and churches were also targeted and to restore them if any record is found.

Goa’s Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao has welcomed the step taken by the government to restore Saptkoteshwar Temple at Narve. He has asked the government to also take up the restoration work of several other historical sites.

“Reminding Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that Chieftains Memorial at Cuncolim, historic Lohia Maidan, Martyrs Memorial at Assolna and Patradevi, Azad Maidan at Panjim are craving for urgent attention and to get notified,” he said.

Congress MLA Altone D’costa has also said that it is important that historical monuments are protected and preserved.

“I demand that the government must take immediate steps to restore the Betul Fort and install the statue of Great Maratha Warrior Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I also demand that the area of the Fort must be freed from the control of the Customs Department,” D’Costa demanded.

“Betul Fort was built in 1679 under the guidance of Great Maratha King Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This historic monument should be refurbished, restored and protected. This Fort was taken over by Portuguese and remained under their control till Liberation of Goa. There is one Canon at the Fort. The Government has declared the Fort as ‘Protected Site’ but it needs urgent attention,” he said.

“Betul Fort in South Goa is a gifted location. Visitors to the Fort get a panoramic view of River Sal and Arabian Sea. Restoration of this Fort will boost tourism in this area. I hope the Government will take steps to respect the legacy of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he added.

According to Minister for Archaeology, Subhash Phal Dessai, his department is vetting the claims of temples destroyed by the Portuguese in Goa, and once confirmed, they will be taken up for restoration or reconstruction.

Speaking about the scheme, where the Goa government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 20 crore in 2022 to restore the temples demolished by the Portuguese, Dessai said that this scheme had mentioned about temples. However, if claims of other sites come, the government will decide on them.

“The scheme is only for temples, but if any other claims come, we will discuss them. We have received one claim of a mosque, which we will decide upon,” he said.

The minister said that on January 23, a committee appointed to study the claims had started work on them.

“They (committee members) are vetting the details by visiting the sites and speaking to the villagers. Once it is confirmed that a temple was destroyed by the Portuguese, the restoration work will begin. We want to do it in a fair way,” he said.

“The Portuguese used to send orders in writing (about destroying structures). Their documentation used to be perfect, which is there (with us). Archival sources will be converted into claims and archaeological remains will be studied to confirm them,” he said.

According to sources, a survey of all the archaeological remains in Goa is presently underway.

