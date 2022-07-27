Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas on Wednesday claimed whenever he and another legislator of his party raised the issues concerning common people in the assembly session, some MLAs from the ruling side mocked them.

Benaulim MLA, Venzy Viegas along with Velim legislator, Cruz Silva, both first timers as MLAs, on Wednesday addressed a press conference and said that they did not get answers to some of their questions from the ruling party in the recently concluded assembly session.

The ruling benches in Goa assembly comprise 20 BJP, 2 MGP and 3 independent MLAs.

“Whenever we raised the issues concerning common people (in the assembly session), some MLAs from the ruling party mocked us,” Viegas said.

According to Viegas, they raised 306 questions in the assembly session.

Viegas had asked 172 questions during the session and Cruz Silva had sought replies to 134 questions.

According to Viegas, 25 per cent of the budget should be allocated to education for the betterment of this area.

“Apart from this, we had raised several issues, be it health or power sector,” he said.

He said that Goa should be designated as a ‘Workation’ destination.

MLA Cruz Silva said that people of Goa and his constituents are very happy as they raised issues in the assembly session.

