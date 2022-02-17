HEALTH

Goa schools to open from February 21: Official

By NewsWire
0
6

With the Covid graph dipping in the state, the Goa government has ordered the resumption of offline teaching for Classes 1 to 12.

According to an order issued by Director, Education Department Bhushan Sawaikar, schools have been directed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs.

“As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from Std 1 to Std 12 from February 21 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines enclosed,” the order said.

Schools in the state have been shut down since the emergence of the pandemic, while some schools were functioning in hybrid mode for the last few months, before the third wave of the pandemic.

20220217-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.