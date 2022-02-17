Goa schools to open from February 21: Official

With the Covid graph dipping in the state, the Goa government has ordered the resumption of offline teaching for Classes 1 to 12.

According to an order issued by Director, Education Department Bhushan Sawaikar, schools have been directed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs.

“As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from Std 1 to Std 12 from February 21 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines enclosed,” the order said.

Schools in the state have been shut down since the emergence of the pandemic, while some schools were functioning in hybrid mode for the last few months, before the third wave of the pandemic.

