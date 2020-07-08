Goa sees record jump in Covid cases, 136 reported in a day

Panaji, July 8 (IANS) Goa recorded its biggest spike of Covid-19 cases so far, with 136 persons testing positive for the viral disease, taking the state’s tally of active coronavirus cases to 824, according to statistics released by the state’s Health Ministry on Wednesday.

As per the data, the state’s overall count of Covid-19 cases is now 2,039, out of which 1,207 have been cured.

In all eight persons have died due to the viral pandemic in Goa.

The biggest cluster of Covid-19 cases has been recorded at Mangor hill in South Goa district, where the state’s first containment zone is located.

On account of the steep increase in cases, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has advised the general public against unnecessary socialising and on Wednesday also directed the police to crackdown on indoor and outdoor parties and social gatherings.

