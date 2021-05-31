The Goa government on Monday notified the formation of Goa Institution for Future Transformation (GIFT), a state planning body modelled on the lines of the Centre’s NITI Aayog to ready the state for challenges ahead.

The new planning body was announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in his last budget.

“The chairman of GIFT shall be the Chief Minister. The functioning of GIFT is to be on par with the NITI Aayog and will be backed up with Article 309 of the Constitution of India for attaining autonomy,” the notification said.

