INDIA

Goa should export water to Gulf in exchange for fuel: Agri Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Water should be privatised and excess rain water should be blocked by building a network of dams in the state and exported to Gulf countries in exchange for fuel, Goa’s Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik has said.

Speaking at a government function on Wednesday, Naik also said that the harvested water could also be sent to drought-prone regions in Maharashtra.

“We import petrol from foreign countries. We can export them water and import petrol. Goa witnesses around 126 inches of rain. If we block this water by building dams across Goa (it can be done),” Naik said.

“The work should be given to a private company and there should be a dam in every taluka. We can send the water to Arab countries or even to Maharashtra where there is shortage.

“If Arabs can charge us for petrol extracted from under the earth, let us do the same with water which we can source by blocking rainwater,” Naik said, adding that private entities should be tasked with harvesting all the rainwater and keeping some aside for use in the state.

“It does not require a lot of engineering. Just build a dam across two mountains.”

Naik’s statement comes at a time when various parts of the state are facing acute water shortage in summer months.

20220428-080803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UNDP India chief lauds BMC’s Disaster Management Department

    PM Modi to announce Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Sep...

    Wrestling: Future looks bright but challenges await courageous performers in 2022

    Manipur’s iconic all-women market reopens after 11 months