Goa signs MoU with STPI for start-up centre

Panaji, Oct 17 (IANS) The Goa government’s Information Technology Corporation on Thursday signed an MoU with the Software Technology Park of India to set up a start-up centre in the coastal state.

In his address on the occasion of the MoU signing event on the sidelines of the ongoing investment conclave ‘Vibrant Goa’, Chief Minister Pramad Sawant said that 14,000 square metres of land would be handed over to the STPI, a society set up by the Union Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology.

“It is a great initiative by the Goa Info-Tech Corporation to sign an MoU with the STPI. As per the MoU, we are giving around 14,000 square metres land to the STPI to initiate a start-up centre which will be a boost to the IT industry in Goa,” he said.

Sawant also said, that Goa was trying to position itself as a hub for the start-ups industry and the co-operation with the STPI would help attract more start-ups to the state.

–IANS

maya/vd