INDIA

Goa Speaker hears first disqualification plea, grants 30 days’ to 2 rebel Cong MLAs

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday conducted the first hearing on a disqualification petition filed against two rebel Congress MLAs and granted them 30 days’ time to file a reply.

On July 11, 2022, the Congress had filed a disqualification petition against former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo for “anti-party” activities.

Tawadkar, on Friday, told reporters that the first hearing of the disqualification petition filed by Congress in July was conducted and 30 days’ time has been granted to respondent.

“Lawyers of both respondents appeared for the hearing. They sought 30 days’ time to file a reply, which was granted to them and served them ‘respondents copy’. They also want to study the matter,” Tawadkar said.

He said that hearings on other disqualification petitions will be processed soon.

The Congress had alleged that Kamat and Michael Lobo had hatched a conspiracy by hobnobbing with the BJP to split Congress MLAs.

Later on September 14, Margao MLA Digambar Kamat and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, along with other six MLAs namely Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira, and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing the Congress strength in the 40-member house to three.

According to Goa Congress Chief Amit Patkar, the Supreme Court judgment says that anti- party activities amount to voluntarily giving up party membership. “We have evidence against them to prove that both were involved in anti-party activities and were trying to split MLAs,” Patkar had said.

Apart from this, Congress on December 9, filed another disqualification petition before Goa Assembly against all eight MLAs, who had switched to the BJP on September 14.

Two more individual petitions were filed by former Congress secretary Girish Chodankar and Dominic Noronha against these eight MLAs.

Claiming that merger of these MLAs is invalid, Chodankar had pleaded to disqualify them as members of Goa State Legislative Assembly under Article 191 (2) para 2 of Constitution of India r/w para 2 (1) (a) of tenth schedule of constitution of India.

20221216-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K, Sikkim join hands for training to grow saffron, other crops

    Are kids, pregnant women more at risk for monkeypox?

    First death reported in Khargone violence

    Amazon, SUN Mobility to expand deployment of EVs with battery swapping...