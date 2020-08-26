Goa Speaker Patnekar hospitalised

Panaji, Aug 26 (IANS) Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar was admitted to the Goa Medical College hospital here on Wednesday, though the reason for the same was not known.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Patnekar visited the top government hospital in the state for examination on Wednesday.

“He had gone to the GMC for a check-up, but was asked to get admitted,” Sawant told reporters outside his official residence in Panaji.

Over the last few weeks, four legislators have tested positive for Covid-19.

Former Chief Minister Churchill Alemao and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar were admitted to a private hospital near Panaji after testing positive.

Two other MLAs, namely former CM Ravi Naik and BJP’s Nilkanth Halarnkar, had also tested positive earlier, and are currently in home isolation.

