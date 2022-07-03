The Goa Tourism Development Corporation on Sunday launched “Monsoon Trekking” programme to attract tourists in hinterland areas.

Addressing the launch event at Tambdi Surla in South Goa, GTDC Chairman and Sanvordem MLA Dr Ganesh Gaonkar said that this activity will boost the economy and will generate employment for locals.

More than eight million tourists visit Goa every year, and most of them prefer “sun, sand and sea” (beaches) to enjoy their stint. But now, the Goa government is also focusing on hinterland tourism.

“There are many things which you can’t see on beaches. Here, in the pristine (hinterland), you will get 100 per cent fresh air free of cost.. you don’t have to pay for it. You have to pay for something on beaches,” Gaonkar said.

He also assured tourists of safe trekking. “Your safety is of utmost importance,” he said.

Gaonkar said that the concept of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (a guest is equivalent to God) would be made meaningful in the coastal state, and this “Monsoon Trekking” programme will be extended in other areas. “It will also take place at Dudhsagar waterfall,” he said.

He said that tourist guides will be trained by the GTDC and the Forest Department and only certified guides will be allowed to accompany tourists.

GTDC Managing Director Nikhil Desai said that first series of monsoon trekking has been started. “This will be a four hour trek, where tourists will enjoy watching flora and fauna and how beautiful the hinterland is,” he said.

This trek will be organised only on Sundays, he added.

20220703-202202