‘Goa Swayampurna 2.O’ focuses on skilling, reskilling and upskilling: Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that ‘Goa Swayampurna 2.O’ focuses on skilling, reskilling and upskilling to train youths, women under various sectors and corporations.

He was speaking at the virtual interaction with all the municipalities and Panchayats of the coastal state.

“Our scheme ‘Goa Swayampurna 2.O’ focuses on skilling, reskilling and upskilling to train youths, women under various sectors and corporations such as ITI, Handicraft Polytechnic and others,” Sawant said.

The Goa government has appointed ‘Swayampurna Mitras’ across villages to ensure that the benefits of the government schemes reach the needy and last miles.

Sawant congratulated Swayampurna Mitras, Sarpanchas, Nodal officers and panch members for the successful implementation of Swayampurna Goa and appreciated their hard work since the launch as the objective is to reach to the last section of the society.

He said that skilled manpower is much needed and government schemes such as start up, Solar Policy, IT Policy should reach to all the villages.

Stressing on the concept of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, Sawant said everyone should make an attempt to make Goa Swayampurn.

“Common Service Centre will be set up in 410 revenue villages which will help the people to avail an array of government services,” he said.

He said that under the Swayampurna Goa Flagship programme, the government is focusing on 10 key points such as housing for all, sanitation for all social security, and equipment for Divyangs. “We succeeded in reaching almost 98 per cent of the people,” he added.

20230424-195805

