To cater the water for irrigation purposes, Goa government has decided to construct 100 ‘Bandharas’ (check dams) by May 2024.

Speaking to reporters, Water Resource Minister Subhash Shirodkar said that his department takes care that farmers get water through these bandharas.

“My department deals with storage. Hence we intend to construct small bandharas particularly for irrigation purposes across the state. As of now work on 20 bandharas is started and we have set a target to construct around 100 bandharas (including 20) by May 2024,” Shirodkar said.

He said that water storage in all dams of the state is currently sufficient due to the incessant rain in the past few days.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 5 said that the government will not tolerate opposition to the construction of bandharas, as water storage is important to combat water shortage issues.

“Due to the delay in rain this year, we faced a shortage of water. We need to construct bandharas at new places. We tried to construct one at Curti-Ponda in South Goa but the people are opposing it. But in future we will not tolerate such opposition,” Sawant said.

“People should support such projects. If they don’t (support) then we will have to suffer. If we can store water in large volumes then it can be supplied after purifying for potable use,” Sawant stated.

Many places in the coastal state faced water scarcity issues due to the delay in the monsoon by almost ten days. Locals from many areas had vented their anger over the irregular supply of potable water.

The people of Goa fighting to protect the Mhadei river have on many occasions expressed concern that the state will face water scarcity if the Mhadei water is diverted by Karnataka.

Goa and Karnataka are currently locked in a dispute before a central tribunal over the Kalasa-Banduri dam project across the Mhadei river.

