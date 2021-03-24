Feni, an indigenous alcoholic drink synonymous with Goa, will now get a government policy of its own, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“Th new Feni policy would be notified soon to provide long-term vision and due recognition to Goa’s heritage drink ‘feni’. Efforts would be made to promote this heritage spirit!” Sawant said in his budget speech during the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly.

Sawant, in his budget speech, also said that the government proposed to support traditional taverns and country liquor retail sale premises by allowing them to get “additional licences on the same premises without any formalities”.

The Chief Minister also said that the government would start the process for obtaining a GI-tag for coconut feni, a traditional alcohol derived from coconut palms, in order to promote it on the global map.

–IANS

maya/ash