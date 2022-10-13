Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the coastal state is drawing up plans to become a prime Ayurveda and wellness tourism hub.

He said this while speaking after inaugurating the curtain raiser of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo, to be held here from December 8 to 11.

Sawant said that the state is eager to harness the benefits of Ayush visa announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop tourism, health and wellness centres and make Goa as the best in health tourism sector.

Sawant said medical and wellness tourism will be ramped up in the state by involving all Ayurvedic doctors and practitioners, besides setting up exclusive health and wellness centres on the lines of primary health centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

He said about 41 such health and wellness centres will be set up where services of Ayush doctors will be available.

“Two 50-bedded Ayush hospitals under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) scheme will be set up soon. An Ayush hospital will be inaugurated on December 8 at Dhargal in North Goa,” Sawant said.

