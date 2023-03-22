INDIA

Goa to construct more six dams

NewsWire
0
1

Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar on Wednesday said the state government would construct six more dams, adding that the process has already started and urged the people not to oppose such public-oriented projects.

Speaking to IANS, Shirodkar said that his department is identifying two places in South Goa, while four places in North Goa are already decided and the process of obtaining permission has started.

“In South Goa we will do site inspection at Kajumol-Darbandora and Manke in Shiroda constituency. While four dams will come in Sattari taluka,” Shirodkar said, adding Goa has seven existing dams.

“It was a visionary decision of the first chief minister, late Bhausaheb Bandodkar to build a dam at Salaulim. People should not oppose this type of public-oriented project,” Shirodkar said.

He said that the Water Resources Department is spread across all over Goa.

“People should preserve water and make use of it responsibly. The government is able to supply water across Goa,” he said.

He also stressed on the need to preserve the drains, rivers, streams, ponds.

The minister also said that dams will help to preserve rain water which otherwise flows into the sea.

20230322-213603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Have highest regard for doctors, no force used: Delhi Police

    Cong trying to bring hijab in schools of Devbhoomi: BJP

    Two SC judges to take oath of office on Monday

    Chandni chowk fire brought under control, no casualties reported