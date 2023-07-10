Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that the state government is planning to develop ‘Waterfall Circuits’ within the forest areas by involving the local community.

There are a number of monsoon seasonal waterfalls in the forest area of the coastal state, where many tourists from the neighboring states arrive to explore the hinterlands. Considering the attraction towards this waterfall, the government has now decided to come up with ‘Waterfall Circuits’.

“To enhance the popularity of Goa’s hinterland, the Department of Forest, in collaboration with Goa Forest Development Corporation Ltd (GFDC), is planning to develop Waterfall Circuits within the forest areas by involving the local community,” Rane said.

He said the file for approving this project is currently underway. “It aims to provide nature lovers with an opportunity to experience and explore beautiful, breathtaking, pristine, and adventurous waterfalls nestled in the scenic landscapes of the Western Ghats,” Rane said.

“The plan includes professional guided excursions for visitors, along with basic eco-friendly logistical amenities and necessary safety arrangements. healthcare experts will also accompany the visitors in case of any minor injuries. Additionally, these trails will create employment opportunities for our youth, right at their doorstep,” he said.

2023071036697