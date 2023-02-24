INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa to have park for specially-abled children: Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said the state government would set up a park for specially-abled children.

Khaunte said this while speaking after laying the foundation for the park-related project at Porvorim in North Goa district.

Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) chairman and MLA Ganesh Gaonkar was also present on the occasion.

“Children like to play in the park and also to sit in Merry-Go-Round. The specially-abled children don’t get such facilities, hence we decided to come up with this project, where they also can play like normal children,” Khaunte said.

He said that this would be the second such park in India and the first in Goa.

“This park will have all the facilities such as a Multi Play Station, a four-seater Merry-Go-Round, a wheelchair swing and a two-seater swing etc. We will try to complete this project at the earliest,” he said.

