INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa to implement comprehensive mobility plan

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday held a meeting to discuss a comprehensive mobility plan for the State and Parking Master Plan for the capital city, Panaji.

“Chaired a meeting on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the state. The plan is aimed at bringing better connectivity and environment friendly transport infrastructure in the state,” Sawant tweeted.

During the meeting, Chief Minister directed all the stakeholder departments such as Transport, River Navigation, Caption of Ports, Kadamba Transport Corporation and other agencies to come up with an action plan to implement a comprehensive mobility plan for the State, which would bring in better connectivity and environment friendly transport infrastructure in the State.

At the meeting Consultant Agency Urban Mass Transit Company made a detailed presentation on a comprehensive mobility plan for the State and Master plan for parking in Panaji city.

According to officials, the mobility plan aims to set up a proper network of routes across Goa which would facilitate smooth and hassle free transport in the State.

The mobility plan will comprise proper strategies for Jetty connectivity, Airport connectivity, Multi model Transport Integration, Mobility hubs, network of bus stops, Freight corridors and freight timing for trucks movements and improvement of foot paths.

The meeting discussed various aspects of parking management for Panaji under Imagine Panaji Smart City. The Chief Minister was informed about various provisions made in the master plan for improvement of Junction, Parking spaces and zones which would help to execute scientific management of parking and city planning.

20220923-192004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Septuagenarian with rare blood disorder undergoes 1st aortic valve replacement

    Cop shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama succumbs to injuries...

    Latest innovation in cinema advertising

    Bangladeshi national convicted in 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case