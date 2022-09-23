Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday held a meeting to discuss a comprehensive mobility plan for the State and Parking Master Plan for the capital city, Panaji.

“Chaired a meeting on the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the state. The plan is aimed at bringing better connectivity and environment friendly transport infrastructure in the state,” Sawant tweeted.

During the meeting, Chief Minister directed all the stakeholder departments such as Transport, River Navigation, Caption of Ports, Kadamba Transport Corporation and other agencies to come up with an action plan to implement a comprehensive mobility plan for the State, which would bring in better connectivity and environment friendly transport infrastructure in the State.

At the meeting Consultant Agency Urban Mass Transit Company made a detailed presentation on a comprehensive mobility plan for the State and Master plan for parking in Panaji city.

According to officials, the mobility plan aims to set up a proper network of routes across Goa which would facilitate smooth and hassle free transport in the State.

The mobility plan will comprise proper strategies for Jetty connectivity, Airport connectivity, Multi model Transport Integration, Mobility hubs, network of bus stops, Freight corridors and freight timing for trucks movements and improvement of foot paths.

The meeting discussed various aspects of parking management for Panaji under Imagine Panaji Smart City. The Chief Minister was informed about various provisions made in the master plan for improvement of Junction, Parking spaces and zones which would help to execute scientific management of parking and city planning.

20220923-192004