Goa to install ‘Smart Meters’ to curb power theft

Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Tuesday said that his department will soon introduce ‘Smart Meters’ to curb electricity theft and provide better facilities to consumers.

“After smart meters are installed, consumers will get messages of pending bills. Sometimes due to busy schedule of work, consumers don’t remember to make payments. It will help to those people to make payment on time,” he said in a program at Margao in South Goa.

He said that pre-paid service will also be available after installation of smart meters. “It is how you recharge mobile plans, same way as per your usage one can choose the plan and purchase the electricity. This will help to those who live for very short period in their houses or apartments. While coming up with such service I am really feeling happy because I dont want to put burden on consumers, who use less electricity,” he said.

“However, this (smart meters) will be problematic to those who rob the electricity. Theft of electricity will be stopped after installation of smart meters. But those who are sincere to make payments, it will definitely benefit them,” Dhavalikar said.

There are more than seven lakh electricity consumers in the state.

