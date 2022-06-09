INDIA

Goa to launch app to spot and mend potholes

NewsWire
0
0

With constant complaints from the public and criticism by the Opposition about the potholes on roads, the Goa government has decided to launch an app to identify them, and repair the roads.

The Goa cabinet on Thursday approved two agencies having ‘jetpatcher’ machines to mend the potholes, PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral said.

The Congress in the state had launched ‘Spot the Potholes’ campaign before the assembly election and had targeted the BJP government for failing to repair potholes.

Cabral recently announced plans to make roads of the state free of potholes within the next one year.

“Today, the cabinet approved the proposal of appointing two agencies, who are giving guarantee of 18 months of repaired roads,” Cabral told reporters here.

He said that these machines will work for North and South Goa. “We want to put in a mechanism, there will be an app in such a way that people will post the photos of potholes, it will reach the contractor and within 98 hours, he will start working on it. It is a little complicated, but I am trying to do it. If it fails, then I will fail,” Cabral said.

He said that the government will not buy the machines but the contractor will take care of the financial part.

Cabral said that there are many difficulties to achieve the goal of 100 per cent pothole-free state, but he is trying for that.

“This jetpatcher machine can suck the water from potholes and repair the potholes. But it is not possible if there is heavy rain. We are starting this (technology) on a trial basis,” he said, adding that he is of the opinion that roads should be pothole-free.

Cabral also mentioned that many years ago, the Goa government had brought such machines, which did not come to use.

20220609-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-Goa CM draws parallel to Mahatma Gandhi’s racist train eviction

    Complete arguments by this week: K’taka HC directs counsels on hijab...

    Central team in Odisha to assess Cyclone Jawad damage

    Uranium recovery in Mumbai: NIA takes over case