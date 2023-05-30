INDIA

Goa to prepare ‘Vision Document’ for next 25 yrs: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government will prepare a ‘Vision Document’ for the next 25 years to achieve progress in various areas.

Sawant made the announcementafter inaugurating the ‘Mantralaya’ (ministerial block) on Goa’s Statehood Day.

“We are committed to the progress of the state. My colleagues in the cabinet are also preparing a ‘Vision Document’ of the next 25 years for the progress of the state in their areas. We will come up with this document (once it is ready).”

He said that there was a need for the ‘Mantralaya’ for the overall development of the state.

“I am happy to name the ministerial block as Mantralaya. We have all modern technologies here, which are needed while working to achieve progress of the state.A We are working for the development of the state,” Sawant said.

He said that renovation of this building has been done considering the affairs of the next 50 years.

“All facilities for the progress of the state have been installed here. For the last one year renovation work was going on here. Mantralaya has been renovated at the cost of Rs 10 crore,” he said.

He said that the new Parliament building has been built keeping in mind future affairs, on the same line the ‘Mantralaya’ of Goa government has been renovated.

“While renovating this building we have considered the affairs of the next 50 years, so in future whoever gets an opportunity to serve for the people of the state they should get the support of technology. For them too this building is important,” he said.

