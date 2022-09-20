INDIA

Goa to stop import of vegetables from other states

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that vegetables imported from other states under government schemes will be stopped and only local produce will be purchased, once production is increased.

In his remarks during the launch of the ‘Natural Farming’ programme, he said: “We are dependent on vegetables procured from Belgavi (Karnataka). We now ‘like’ the taste of outside procurement, more than our traditionally grown here. This is a fact.”

Under the Goa State Horticultural Corporation Ltd (GSHCL), around 1,300 vendors in the state sell vegetables. GSHCL purchases vegetables from other states and supplies to these vendors.

“If we increase local vegetable production, then the Horticulture Corporation will give a good rate (to farmers). In a few days, Horticulture Corporation will stop importing vegetables from other states and will purchase only locally produced vegetables,” Sawant said.

“Natural farming is not new to us. We have been doing it for years. Be it cashew plantations, jackfruit, or cultivation of pineapples,” he said.

Sawant said that Goa is dependent on other states for milk, fruits, vegetables, chicken, and mutton. “Whatever we need should be produced in Goa. At least half of the required quantity should be produced in Goa,” he urged farmers.

“Around 4.5 lakh litre milk is required every day in Goa. But we make have one lakh litre production. This means we bring 3.5 lakh litre milk from outside,” he said.

He said that if natural farming produce is certified, then Goa being a tourist state, farmers can get good rates.

Sawant, addressing Self Help Groups in May, had raised doubts over “quality” of vegetables supplied by other states to Goa.

“Annually a Rs 20 crore subsidy is being paid to farmers. To whom we give it (subsidy)? Farmers from other states and what type of vegetableAthey supply us? If I tell this (about quality), then reporters will publish it. (Hence) I will not tell,” he had said.

“If you grow vegetables, then this subsidy can be yours,” he had said.

20220920-201402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 12 cr people due for 2nd dose of Covid vaccine...

    Kaali poster row: Delhi court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

    Indian macros appear to be relatively stable despite headwinds: George Thomas

    5 ministers from JPC on data protection bill, is key report...