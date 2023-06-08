Goa Tourism Department has filed a complaint with the Vigilance department asking it to probe extortion allegations levelled by a shack owner.

“John Lobo, Secretary of the Shack Owners Welfare Society (SOWS) has levelled allegations against the officials of the Department of Tourism for extortion of money. At Prima facie, Mr. Lobo’s name does not feature as a Successful Allottee under the Tourism Shack Policy 2019-2023. It is therefore not known how and where he erected his shack and how he suffered losses as alleged,” The complaint stated.

“Since the matter is related to the Shack Policy and the allegations levelled against the department and its officials are serious in nature, it is prudent to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (POCA) if necessary and a report may be submitted to this Department within 15 days,” it further said.

After the reported allegations by John Lobo, the opposition parties of Goa had criticised the BJP government.

The spokesperson for Trinamool Congress’ Goa unit, Trajano D’Mello, had demanded a judicial inquiry into the bribery allegations.

D’Mello demanded that the BJP government in the state should immediately initiate a judicial inquiry.

“The allegations suggest that officials from the Tourism Department have been unlawfully demanding bribes and harassing shack owners. Despite clear instructions from the Tourism Minister to file an FIR and to initiate a judicial inquiry if required, no action has been taken so far,” D’Mello had said.

