The spokesperson for Trinamool Congress’ Goa chapter, Trajano DMello, on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the bribery allegations levelled against the state’s Tourism Department by a prominent shack owner.

D’Mello demanded that the BJP government in the state should immediately initiate a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

“The allegations suggest that officials from the Tourism Department have been unlawfully demanding bribes and harassing shack owners. Despite clear instructions from the Tourism Minister to file an FIR and to initiate a judicial inquiry if required, no action has been taken so far,” D’Mello said during a press conference.

Holding Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte accountable for failing to initiate a formal investigation, D’Mello asked why an FIR has not been filed in the case.

“The presence of touts is not limited to Calangute alone. Yet, no MLA from the coastal belt has come forward to claim a tout-free region,” Khaunte said.

