Goa crime branch police on Thursday seized unlicensed explosives used for quarrying and arrested two persons.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan informed that six boxes containing 1,200 Gelatin sticks, weighing 150 Kg and 300 electronic detonators were seized.

Valsan said that police intercepted a Maruti Omni vehicle at Dharbandora-Sanvordem- Junction in South Goa and arrested two persons, who were carrying illegal explosives.

The accused persons were identified as Bhujang a.k.a Bala Khatvkar, 32, and Talak, 35, both residents of Sanvordem, police said.

“On interrogation the accused revealed that they brought these explosives without valid licenses to use in quarry work,” police said.

The offense has been registered under Section 286 r/w 34 IPC, Section 5 of explosives substance act.

