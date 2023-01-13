INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa villagers protest against doubling of railway tracks

NewsWire
0
0

The villagers of Velsao in South Goa, on Friday staged a protest against the doubling of railway tracks, claiming that the portion of land on which the work was underway belongs to them, and not the Railways.

The protesting villagers submitted that Mormugao Deputy Collector had promised to carry out a joint inspection on Friday but he did not turn up at the site.

Former Environment Minister and ex-MLA Alina Saldanha said “there is evidence that it is private land and they (railway workers) are trespassing without a word to the owners”.

“Is this the rule of the day to trespass on people’s property without informing them,” she questioned.

“Has the government carried out any study to find out the impact of the work (double tracking) on the life of people? Nothing is done. Why are we being treated as second class citizens,” Saldhana, former Cortalim MLA, questioned.

She said that there are cases where one track is seen in front of the house and second is (proposed) behind the house. “How will these people stay in such situations? Are you a responsible government,” Saldanha, who joined the AAP before the assembly elections after quitting the BJP, said.

Goencho Ekvott’s founder member Orville Rodrigues, supporting locals of the area, speaking to IANS, said that the deputy collector was supposed to come to the site to check the documents of land, but he didn’t turn up.

“Locals have all the documents to claim that the land belongs to them. Still the Railways are carrying out work of doubling the tracks,” he said.

Locals who gathered to protest against the double tracking said that they will not go to government offices to show their property documents as they face harassment there.

20230113-183201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi prepares action plan for next phase of Mission Shakti

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 7 cr of Naval official and...

    Adani University accorded status by Gujarat Legislative Assembly

    Before Malaika, 5 actress shied away from doing ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ song