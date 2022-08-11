Stating that Goa was rich through minerals, development and natural wealth, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that because of these reasons the Portuguese came to Goa.

“Portuguese came to Goa and ruled for 400 years. Goa was not poor, it was rich. And because of this they came to Goa. While ruling for 400 years in Goa, they definitely looted (our wealth). It’s not wrong, when we say it,” Sawant said.

Sawant was speaking while felicitating freedom fighters at Aguada fort in North Goa.

“Asia’s first medical college was established in Goa. Even Asia’s first pharmacy college was in Goa and Asia’s first lighthouse was built at Aguada fort in 1874. Means, Goa was not poor, it was rich,” he said.

Sawant said that the Aguada jail museum will be opened to the public soon and as we are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ school students will not be charged for a period of one year for entry. “There could be tickets for tourists,” Sawant added.

