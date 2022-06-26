Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that there was a need to talk to anti-government and anti-industries’ NGOs as a lot of money and time has been wasted fighting litigations in Supreme court and NGT.

Sawant on Saturday was speaking at the 114th AGM of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“If we (government) talk to them, then these NGO’s will say that the government is criticising them. Hence, somebody needs to talk to them. I have only to say that if we want to develop (the state) then we have to speak to NGO’s across the table. Industries should start talking to NGO’s. Even we are ready to talk,” Sawant said.

He said that a few NGOs were filing cases on every project of the government, be it Mopa International airport, third bridge on Mandovi, second bridge on Zuari, electronic city, tourism building or any other project. “Not a single project they have spared. We have wasted a lot of time and a lot of money. We are fighting in the Supreme court, we are fighting in NGT,” he said.

“We want to take the state ahead. We have to go forward in tourism and other sectors like a Singapore model. We have to invite investors. Goa is a world known brand. Goa itself is a brand. Hence, we have to think in this direction,” Sawant said.

He said that to resume sustainable mining, the government has taken the steps. “Definitely, we will do it and we will resume sustainable mining,” he said.

He also urged industrialists to opt Solar power. “For new renewable energy, the government will give all the support,” Sawant said.

20220626-122804