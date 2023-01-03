BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GoAir flight hit by birds while approaching Patna airport, lands safely

The passengers of a GoAir Bengaluru-Patna flight faced some scary moments after it was hit by a group of birds as it was coming in to land at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Tuesday, officials said.

The pilots of GoAir flight G8 274, however, managed to control the plane and landed safely. According to a Patna airport official, there were 130 passengers on board.

The official said that there are some meat shops in near proximity to the airport, and this could be the reason for birds flocking in the area.

Last year, a technical glitch arose in Guwahati-bound Spicejet flight SG 3724 soon after it took off June 25. The flight safely landed back after five minutes.

On June 19, Delhi-bound Spicejet flight SG 725, with 185 passengers and 6 crew members, had to return after a fire broke out in the left wing of its engine, but landed safely.

