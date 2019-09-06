Goals galore continue on Day 4 of Subroto Cup U17 Jr Boys

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) The goals kept coming on Day 4 of Subroto Cup U17 junior boys tournament as Bampather Benegenabari Higher Secondary School, Assam registered the biggest win of the day when they defeated Kendriya Vidyalaya, Manipur, by a score-line of 8-0. Adarsh Rai scored a hat-trick while Sanjay Bhumij and Lamgou Gin each netted braces.

Also amongst the big scorers of the day were Chitkara International School of Chandigarh, who defeated Jawahar Matric Higher Secondary School from Tamil Nadu by a resounding margin of 7-0.

In another high scoring encounter, Springfield School representing Manipur defeated Govt. Secondary High School from Arunachal Pradesh by a margin of 8-1. Ajit Kumar and L. Jackson both netted hat-tricks for Manipur.

