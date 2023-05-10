INDIA

Goan man booked for abusing PM Modi, former CM Alemao

An FIR was registered against a man in South Goa for allegedly circulating voice clip abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Churchill Alemao over the Manipur violence issue, police said

A police officer told IANS that Wayne Coutinho from Benaulim Salcete in South Goa had lodged a complaint in this regard.

“After primary investigation we registered an FIR against accused, Jose Afonso, resident of Varca Salcete. He circulated a voice audio clip of himself on Whatsapp groups and other social media platforms promoting enmity between Hindu and Catholics.

“The audio clip is about Manipur violence. Accused person has abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Churchill Alemao in it. We are further investigating this case. Accused person has moved court seeking anticipatory bail,” the police officer said.

The offense was registered under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

