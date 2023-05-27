INDIALIFESTYLE

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday bestowed the Jnanpith Award to noted writer from the coastal state, Damodar Mauzo, at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.

The 57th Jnanpith Award ceremony was graced by legendary poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar.

Damodar Mauzo is a novelist, short story writer, critic, and scriptwriter from Goa. He has several published works to his credit in Konkani and English. ‘Karmelin’, his Konkani novel that bagged the prestigious Sahitya Akademi award in 1983.

“This unique award appreciates and recognizes all the different strands and hues of our composite cultural fabric. Over the last six decades, the award has established itself as a very prestigious honour recognising the best of literary talent in the different languages of India,” Pillai said while speaking on the occasion.

“I would like to urge the younger generation particularly to deeply delve into our Indian classical literature which will go a long way in our efforts at nation building,” he said.

