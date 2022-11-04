Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that youth of the coastal state — who eventually are being trafficked and tortured, often fall prey to the promises by illegal agents of providing highly paid jobs abroad.

Sawant, while speaking at 3rd State Level Conference on Anti Human Trafficking here, said that this conference will sensitise the law enforcement and other agencies and NGOs about the issue of Human Trafficking to bring positive approach and enhance the functioning of the law enforcement agencies with adequate knowledge of the issue.

“We consider that human trafficking means (only) girls (are victim), they are brought from different states and countries for prostitution and other reasons. But we do not note that our Goan (boys) are taken in foreign countries on pretext of giving highly paid jobs, which is also human trafficking as they are tortured there,” he said.

Sawant said that few youths contacted his office complaining that one agent had taken amount to the tune of Rs 5 lakh from each person to create passport and Visa.

“Two among the group of this youth, who had reached abroad contacted them and advised not to come abroad as they were tortured,” Sawant said adding they were also advised by their these two friends to take money back from agent.

“That agent was not giving their money back. After they contacted my office he (agent) was arrested and police have told him to refund the money. Many are taken to aboard on the pretext of giving job. Do we see this as human trafficking? We need to see it as human trafficking,” Sawant said.

“Sometimes I feel that because of our laws they (agent) get scot-free. Then this agent again starts their business and new people fall prey to their modus operandi,” he said.

“Youth fall prey to these agents as they lure them with good salary. But after going aboard they face problems. Our Goan people should become aware of this,” He said.

Sawant asked the police officials to act on such illegal agents. “Youth lose crores of rupees to these agents. Police should stop the illegal business of agents. This will stop human trafficking,” he said.

