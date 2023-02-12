Along with the state’s people, Goans staying abroad or other Indian states too joined the ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa’ movement by lighting diyas and candles on Sunday evening to mark their support to save the river.

The ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa’ front had appealed to the people of Goa to light a candle or diya on Sunday evening, and share the images and videos of worshipping ‘water’ on social media, to mark their support.

Not only politicians, but people of all faiths supported the movement and vowed to protect the Mhadei. Youths were seen in large number supporting the cause.

Prof Prajal Sakhardande, convener of the campaign, had urged everyone to come together as one to participate in a united effort to save the ‘revered’ river Mhadei.

“Let us show the world that we are a people who cherish and protect the natural blessings of our land. Let us rise to the occasion and take a stand for the future generations to inherit a better world,” he said.

While in north Goa people carried out rally with candles, in South Goa, people were seen gathered in groups and worshipping the ‘water’ by lighting diyas.

Ever since Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Centre has cleared the much disputed Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project in his state, people have started holding public meetings against the Central government’s decision.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji. While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in the state’s northern region.

