Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday advised those Goans settled in other places to return back to the state and work here in the interest of the people.

Pillai was speaking during Goa Sampurna Yatra Programme at St. Andre Constituency in North Goa.

He said that Goa is developing every passing day and it is a good thing. “But the people who leave Goa to seek employment and settle down there is not fair. They should return back to Goa and work here in the interest of the people,” he said.

Pillai said that the representatives of the people need to work hard to keep up their word of assurances and fulfil the demands of people on time.

“We have to fulfil the basic needs of the public like health, education, shelter and reach out to the last person to make our freedom meaningful,” Pillai said.

He interacted with the local representatives of village Panchayats of St. Andre Constituency. The Governor said village people are good at heart and hard working.

The Governor urged everyone to work together and strive to resolve the problems faced by the people. “We have to serve our people in the best possible way. There are many people suffering from various diseases and hence those who need help should be extended all possible help,” he added.

Under Goa Sampurna Yatra Programme, the Governor informed that he has almost visited most of the village Panchayats of Goa and have interacted with their representatives, experienced their spirit and zeal to work in the interest of the people.

20221010-213607