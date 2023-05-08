With a view to draw the attention of the government and spread awareness about the protection of the Mhadei river, vigilant environmentalists have decided to form a seven kilometre long human prayer chain on May 20 along the banks of the Mandovi river.

This human prayer chain will extend from the end of Miramar Beach to the Santa Monica jetty in Panaji, a distance of seven kms.

The ‘Earthivist Collective’, in association with the ‘Goa Heritage Action Group’ (GHAG) and the ‘Save Mhadei Save Goa Front’ have come together for this chain.

Heta Pandit, historian and member of GHAG, said that this event will offer people from all over Goa an opportunity to come together and connect with the river, its history and its soul.

“We appeal to people to join us and show their support for this vital ecosystem,” Heta Pandit said.

She said that nearly 7000 persons are expected to participate in the seven km-long human chain.

Goa and Karnataka are currently embroiled in a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the Mhadei river, being heard by a central tribunal.

