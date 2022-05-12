INDIALIFESTYLE

Goa’s biggest lake to get new lease of life

NewsWire
0
0

Carambolim, the largest lake in Goa which attracts several species of migratory birds, will be beautified and developed for bird watching, Minister of Water Resources Subhash Shirodkar announced on Thursday.

Cattle egrets, white-breasted water hens, and northern pintails are some of the species that visit the lake in the course of their winter flight.

The most common birds seen in this area are: pintal, lesser whistling teal, cattle egret, pond heron, purple moorhen, red-rumped swallow, little egret, bronze-winged jacana, pheasant tailed jacana, coot, shovelers, garganeys, open-billed storks, cotton pygmy goose and marsh harriers, which visit this lake from November to March.

Shirodkar visited the site on Thursday and said that the government will protect this lake for its ecological importance.

“The Carambolim lake is the biggest lake in the state. There are so many possibilities to develop it. A lot of birds come to this lake and we can call this a small bird sanctuary,” he told reporters.

He informed that the Forest Department has control over this lake and the Water Resources Department has taken initiative to develop it.

He added that other lakes in the state will also be conserved.

“Encroachment and pollution in any water body and lake should not be allowed,” he said.

20220512-162803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Learn from Lord Ram’: Kejriwal tells Goa BJP Minister

    Ukrainian refugees narrate their harrowing tales to visiting Indian aid worker

    NIA searches at 3 Patna locations in Jehanabad arms recovery case

    Parties queue up with more freebies as loans pile up on...