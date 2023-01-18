INDIA

Goa’s famous Coco beach to get new lease of life

Steps are being taken to prevent erosion at the famous Coco beach in North Goa, which European tourists stopped visiting ever since it got washed out, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Kedar Naik had raised the issue of Coco beach, which was believed to be a good source of income for the locals. Coco beach is at a distance of 10 km from state capital Panaji, which was earlier preferred by foreign tourists.

“It is proposed to protect the eroded Coco beach for a length of 394m by providing concrete blocks revetment and accordingly an estimate has been prepared for which administrative approval has been accorded,” Shirodkar said.

According to Shirodkar, Coco beach has got severely eroded and the rubble stone revetment along the beach is in a dilapidated condition.

Last year during the monsoon session of the Assembly, Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had said that sea erosion has become a major threat for the tourism industry, which needs to be tackled with new concepts.

“There is the challenge of sea erosion. It is a threat (to the tourism industry) the way it is taking place. Beaches are getting washed out,” Khaunte had said.

Naik had then expressed concern that European tourists have stopped visiting the famous Coco beach due to soil erosion and hence locals are facing issues of income source.

