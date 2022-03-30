Goa’s upcoming international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to be completed by August this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

“The construction of Mopa airport is in full swing and the project is expected to be completed, commissioned and dedicated to the nation by August 2022 in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s independence,” the Chief Minister told the state legislative assembly.

Sawant also said that a provision of Rs 16 crore had been made in the budget for strengthening, widening and re-carpeting of the existing approach road to the airport.

In its first phase the airport is expected to cater to 4.5 million passengers and at the end of fourth phase its passenger handling capacity is expected to be 13 million.

20220330-192002