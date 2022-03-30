INDIA

Goa’s new airport to be commissioned by Aug 2022: Sawant

NewsWire
0
0

Goa’s upcoming international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to be completed by August this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

“The construction of Mopa airport is in full swing and the project is expected to be completed, commissioned and dedicated to the nation by August 2022 in commemoration of the 75th year of India’s independence,” the Chief Minister told the state legislative assembly.

Sawant also said that a provision of Rs 16 crore had been made in the budget for strengthening, widening and re-carpeting of the existing approach road to the airport.

In its first phase the airport is expected to cater to 4.5 million passengers and at the end of fourth phase its passenger handling capacity is expected to be 13 million.

20220330-192002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIR filed against SFJ chief in Gurugram on sedition charges

    PM offers prayers to Guru Teg Bahadur at Sis Ganj Sahib

    UP hospital sealed for treating patients on pavement outside

    Delhi Govt to set up 57 oxygen plants