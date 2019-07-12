Goa’s new ministers promise better governance, delivery systems

Panaji, July 13 (IANS) The four newly-inducted ministers in Goa’s Pramod Sawant-led government on Saturday promised to work towards better governance and swift public delivery systems.

Out of the four ministers, who took oath at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, only Jennifer Monserrate, who was one of the 10 MLAs who broke away from the Congress on Wednesday and merged into the BJP, said that she was aware of being awarded with the Revenue portfolio.

“I will meet the Revenue Secretary and get a hold of what all has happened so far. I will try to make it a people-friendly ministry and dispose cases as soon as possible,” Monserrate said. Her husband Atanasio too joined the BJP on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo, who resigned as Deputy Speaker, said that he had urged Sawant to appoint him as a minister in charge of garbage disposal in the state.

“My concentration will be all over Goa especially towards making Goa clean and keeping it clean. I have asked CM to give me the opportunity to work keep Goa clean. Goa needs four more garbage treatment plants,” Lobo said, adding that he is ready to head a ministry which can effectively end Goa’s garbage menace.

Filipe Neri Rodrigues, another former Congress MLA who was sworn-in on Saturday, said that the decision to join the BJP was not out of coercion, but a conscious one.

“We have taken a conscious and collective decision. After due consideration of our political future and political scenario in country and in Goa. We will have to see there is balanced development in across the state,” he said.

Former Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, who according to Sawant, will be appointed Deputy Chief Minister also said that he joined the BJP because of the party’s vision for an inclusive India.

