INDIA

Goa’s river salinity impacts electrical conductors; Central team to visit state

NewsWire
0
0

Facing loss over corrosion of electrical conductors in the riverside villages due to salinity, the Goa government has sought assistance from the Central government for underground cabling.

State Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar on Saturday said that a team of the Central government will visit the coastal state to study the issue.

He added that he brought this issue to the notice of Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh during a two-day conference of power and renewable energy held recently at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

“I placed this (issue) in the conference, at that time the Minister assured me to send a team within one month to visit each and every place of the riverside villages. If this happens then 60 to 65 per cent area of Goa will come under underground cabling,” Dhavalikar said.

“If you see our geographical topography then on one side we have Western ghats and on the other side we have Arabian sea along with Mandovi and Zuari river, because of salinity electrical conductors gets corroded,” he added.

Environmentalists in Goa had expressed concern that diversion of Mhadei water in Karnataka will impact the salinity in the Mandovi estuary. Goa also has 103-km long coastline.

“We are facing the problem of corrosion of electrical conductors due to salinity. If the underground cabling is done then the government will save huge money spent on replacement of conductors,” an engineer from Electricity Department said on condition of anonymity.

20221022-143404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Partly cloudy, dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh

    Markets close on a negative note

    Zero Covid deaths in TN since April 2020

    Odisha Assembly budget session from March 25