Goa’s STEMI project saves 50 lives in 6 months: Official

Panaji, July 4 (IANS) The Goa Health Ministry’s flagship STEMI project has saved the lives of more than fifty people ever since its inception in December last year, Director of the state Health Ministry’s Segment Elevation Myocardial Infraction programme Dr. Guruprasad Naik said on Thursday.

Launched in December last year, Goa was one of the first state’s in the country to launch STEMI, a programme which facilitates emergency heart condition treatment at 12 government health centres across Goa.

Prior to the launch of STEMI, patients, especially from rural areas, had to be ferried to the Goa Medical College — a top state-run health facility — near Panaji, and deaths often occurred due to the time incurred in travelling the distance.

“The government sector on an average treats nearly 1,500 heart attacks every year in Goa. Mortality in such heart attack cases was 225 annually. In the first six months we have been able to cut down on the mortality rate by half, which means as of now we have saved more than 50 lives already,” he said.

Naik said this hours before a delegation of the Goa Health Ministry led by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Naik himself, is scheduled to make a presentation to the central government’s health ministry officials in the national capital.

“People who have undergone treatment thanks to STEMI now live healthier, due to healthier hearts and they can perform activities better than the time before treatment,” Naik said.

The Health Ministry official also said that most heart attacks in India occur within the age group of 40 years to late 50s, at a time when the person suffering from the heart disease is still supporting a family.

“A heart attack in that age grouping can destroy a family if the main bread winner suffers from a cardiac arrest,” Naik said.

–IANS

maya/rs/bg