INDIATOP NEWS

Goa’s Zuari bridge viewing gallery will be better than Eiffel Tower, says minister

NewsWire
0
11

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday said that the proposed viewing gallery on the upcoming bridge on Zuari river in the state will be better than the Eiffel Tower in France.

“The Central government has helped Goa by sanctioning Rs 25 thousand crore to build better connectivity of roads. The new Zuari bridge is being built at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore. The iconic viewing towers on this new bridge will be better than the Eiffel Tower in France, which will attract tourists,” Godinho said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also spoken about this unique project in parliament, mentioning it will be better than the Eiffel Tower in France.

Godinho said that ‘Atal Setu bridge’ in Panaji and Mopa airport are big examples of developmental works taking place in coastal state.

“All round development of Goa is taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Godinho said.

“Narendra Modi is a world leader. He is welcomed everywhere. Indian Diaspora staying in various countries also welcomes him,” he said adding the nation is in safe hands and strong hands.

20220603-220358

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hard seltzers are the flavour of the season

    Gurugram: 5 flouting Covid guidelines, serving liquor booked

    Congress’ newly elected councillor joins BJP in Chandigarh

    Natural gas business of PSU upstream companies to turn profitable: ICRA